The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .266.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .226 AVG .302 .295 OBP .364 .323 SLG .443 8 XBH 7 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/9 K/BB 13/11 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings