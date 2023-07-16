The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .266.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.226 AVG .302
.295 OBP .364
.323 SLG .443
8 XBH 7
0 HR 3
7 RBI 11
12/9 K/BB 13/11
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
