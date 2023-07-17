After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .272 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 94th in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).

In 11.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (32 of 89), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .324 AVG .223 .364 OBP .276 .482 SLG .349 17 XBH 12 5 HR 5 28 RBI 24 44/12 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 3

