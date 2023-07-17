Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .272 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 94th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).
- In 11.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (32 of 89), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.324
|AVG
|.223
|.364
|OBP
|.276
|.482
|SLG
|.349
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/12
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.12), 44th in WHIP (1.271), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
