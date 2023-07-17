Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 65.3% of his 72 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has an RBI in 25 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.293
|AVG
|.221
|.331
|OBP
|.270
|.457
|SLG
|.420
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|38/7
|K/BB
|46/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
