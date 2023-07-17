Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 65.3% of his 72 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has an RBI in 25 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .293 AVG .221 .331 OBP .270 .457 SLG .420 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 38/7 K/BB 46/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings