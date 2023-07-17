The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .221 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).

In 74 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Segura has an RBI in 15 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .246 AVG .199 .331 OBP .238 .270 SLG .287 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 24/5 5 SB 1

