Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .221 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).
- In 74 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Segura has an RBI in 15 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.246
|AVG
|.199
|.331
|OBP
|.238
|.270
|SLG
|.287
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|24/5
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
