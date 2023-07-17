Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .270.
- In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.278
|AVG
|.262
|.298
|OBP
|.326
|.400
|SLG
|.369
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/2
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without surrendering a hit.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.12), 44th in WHIP (1.271), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
