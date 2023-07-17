Joey Wendle -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .270.

In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .278 AVG .262 .298 OBP .326 .400 SLG .369 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/2 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings