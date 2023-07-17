The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .248 with 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 10th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 55 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 30 games this year (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 45.1% of his games this year (41 of 91), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .236 AVG .260 .309 OBP .378 .472 SLG .568 20 XBH 22 9 HR 15 23 RBI 29 42/17 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings