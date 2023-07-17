Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .248 with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 55 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven home a run in 30 games this year (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 45.1% of his games this year (41 of 91), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.236
|AVG
|.260
|.309
|OBP
|.378
|.472
|SLG
|.568
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|29
|42/17
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
