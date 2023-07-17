Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.899) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 72 of 89 games this season (80.9%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (40.4%).

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 89), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .411 AVG .347 .450 OBP .411 .486 SLG .449 11 XBH 12 1 HR 2 24 RBI 19 6/13 K/BB 14/15 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings