Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.899) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 72 of 89 games this season (80.9%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (40.4%).
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 89), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.411
|AVG
|.347
|.450
|OBP
|.411
|.486
|SLG
|.449
|11
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|19
|6/13
|K/BB
|14/15
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.12), 44th in WHIP (1.271), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
