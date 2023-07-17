Monday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-42) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on July 17.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.12 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 41 times and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 29-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with 397 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Marlins Schedule