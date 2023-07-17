Marlins vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-42) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on July 17.
The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.12 ERA).
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 41 times and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 29-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with 397 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez
|July 9
|Phillies
|W 7-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|July 14
|@ Orioles
|L 5-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dean Kremer
|July 15
|@ Orioles
|L 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Gibson
|July 16
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Steven Okert vs Kyle Bradish
|July 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Miles Mikolas
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Miles Mikolas
|July 21
|Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
|July 22
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 23
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
