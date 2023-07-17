Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 15-24 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 45 of its 94 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-24 24-19 28-23 41-32 11-10

