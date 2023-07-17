How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Jesus Luzardo is set to start for the Miami Marlins on Monday against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in MLB play with 88 total home runs.
- Miami is 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Marlins' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Marlins strike out 8 times per game, the 10th-best average in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luzardo (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Luzardo is trying to notch his sixth straight quality start in this outing.
- Luzardo will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-2
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dean Kremer
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Gibson
|7/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Kyle Bradish
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Miles Mikolas
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Miles Mikolas
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|7/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|-
