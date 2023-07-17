Jesus Luzardo is set to start for the Miami Marlins on Monday against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB play with 88 total home runs.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Marlins' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8 times per game, the 10th-best average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

The Marlins average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Luzardo (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Luzardo is trying to notch his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Luzardo will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies W 7-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Sandy Alcantara Miles Mikolas 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett - 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home - - 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home - -

