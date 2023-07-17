The Miami Marlins (53-42) and the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) will clash in the series opener on Monday, July 17 at Busch Stadium, with Jesus Luzardo starting for the Marlins and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Marlins are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 41 times and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+180) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

