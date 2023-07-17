Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins meet at Busch Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 130 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .380/.431/.468 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 82 hits with 18 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .248/.346/.521 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Mikolas has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jesús Luzardo's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .280/.331/.516 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 101 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.370/.480 on the season.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.