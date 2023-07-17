Marlins vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 17
The St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and Miami Marlins (53-42) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Orioles.
The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (5-5) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (8-5).
Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
- Luzardo is looking to notch his sixth straight quality start in this game.
- Luzardo will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Cardinals
- He will face off against a Cardinals offense that ranks 11th in the league with 815 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .431 (seventh in the league) with 128 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Luzardo has a 0 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .238.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.
- In 20 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- The 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Miles Mikolas vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 851 hits, fourth in baseball, with 88 home runs (24th in the league).
- The Marlins have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
