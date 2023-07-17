The St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and Miami Marlins (53-42) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Orioles.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (5-5) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (8-5).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Luzardo is looking to notch his sixth straight quality start in this game.

Luzardo will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Cardinals

He will face off against a Cardinals offense that ranks 11th in the league with 815 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .431 (seventh in the league) with 128 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In six innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Luzardo has a 0 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .238.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Miles Mikolas vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 851 hits, fourth in baseball, with 88 home runs (24th in the league).

The Marlins have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

