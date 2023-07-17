On Monday, Nick Fortes (hitting .097 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .207.

Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 46.8% of his games this season (29 of 62), with multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .228 AVG .188 .283 OBP .231 .272 SLG .297 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 11 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings