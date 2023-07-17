Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (hitting .097 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .207.
- Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 46.8% of his games this season (29 of 62), with multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.228
|AVG
|.188
|.283
|OBP
|.231
|.272
|SLG
|.297
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
