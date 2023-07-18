Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (36.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.324
|AVG
|.229
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.482
|SLG
|.374
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|25
|44/12
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
