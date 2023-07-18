Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (36.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .324 AVG .229 .364 OBP .281 .482 SLG .374 17 XBH 14 5 HR 6 28 RBI 25 44/12 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 3

