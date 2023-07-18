The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .261.

In 65.8% of his 73 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 30.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .293 AVG .228 .331 OBP .274 .457 SLG .419 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 38/7 K/BB 46/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings