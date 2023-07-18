Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .261.
- In 65.8% of his 73 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.293
|AVG
|.228
|.331
|OBP
|.274
|.457
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|38/7
|K/BB
|46/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
