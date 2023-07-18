Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .195 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .229 AVG .155 .295 OBP .275 .300 SLG .224 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings