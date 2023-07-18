Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .195 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (24.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.229
|AVG
|.155
|.295
|OBP
|.275
|.300
|SLG
|.224
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
