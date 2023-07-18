Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 40 of 75 games this year (53.3%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has driven in a run in 15 games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.3%).
- He has scored a run in 23 of 75 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.193
|.331
|OBP
|.231
|.270
|SLG
|.279
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/5
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
