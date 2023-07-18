The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 40 of 75 games this year (53.3%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Segura has driven in a run in 15 games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.3%).

He has scored a run in 23 of 75 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .246 AVG .193 .331 OBP .231 .270 SLG .279 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 25/5 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings