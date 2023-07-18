Jon Berti -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .272.

In 62.0% of his 71 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 71 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

In 19.7% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 23 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .274 AVG .271 .310 OBP .321 .330 SLG .357 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 31/10 3 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings