Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .272.
- In 62.0% of his 71 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 71 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 23 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.274
|AVG
|.271
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.330
|SLG
|.357
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/10
|3
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
