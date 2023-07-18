Jorge Soler -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (83) this season while batting .249 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 94th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this season (32.6%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .236 AVG .260 .309 OBP .379 .472 SLG .566 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 23 RBI 29 42/17 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 1

