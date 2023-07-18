Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (83) this season while batting .249 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 94th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this season (32.6%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.260
|.309
|OBP
|.379
|.472
|SLG
|.566
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|29
|42/17
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.