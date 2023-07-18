The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 48th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 73 of 90 games this season (81.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (40.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has driven home a run in 30 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .411 AVG .343 .450 OBP .405 .486 SLG .442 11 XBH 12 1 HR 2 24 RBI 20 6/13 K/BB 14/15 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings