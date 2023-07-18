Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 48th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 73 of 90 games this season (81.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (40.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 30 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.411
|AVG
|.343
|.450
|OBP
|.405
|.486
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|20
|6/13
|K/BB
|14/15
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.