Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) and Miami Marlins (53-43) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for the Cardinals and Edward Cabrera (5-5) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (401 total, 4.2 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule