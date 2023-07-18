Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to beat Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins when the teams square off on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+125). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Miami's past three contests have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.5.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 8-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 95 games with a total.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-25 24-19 28-24 41-33 11-10

