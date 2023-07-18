The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins play on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET. Nolan Arenado and Bryan De La Cruz have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 90 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Marlins rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Edward Cabrera (5-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, throwing four innings and giving up five earned runs.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

Cabrera has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Phillies W 7-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Sandy Alcantara Miles Mikolas 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett Connor Seabold 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home - Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo - 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.