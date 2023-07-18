The St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-43) will match up on Tuesday, July 18 at Busch Stadium, with Jordan Montgomery getting the ball for the Cardinals and Edward Cabrera toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.70 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 12-14 (46.2%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cardinals won all of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 0-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

