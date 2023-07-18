The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in this game.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 131 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .378/.428/.464 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .249/.346/.521 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.

Montgomery has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.332/.520 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .287/.371/.479 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

