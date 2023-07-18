Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cardinals on July 18, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 131 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .378/.428/.464 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .249/.346/.521 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.
- Montgomery has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Edward Cabrera's player props with BetMGM.
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.332/.520 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .287/.371/.479 slash line on the season.
- Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.