The Miami Marlins (53-43) hope to break their four-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (41-53), at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.70 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

BSMW

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.

Cabrera has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Cabrera will try to pick up his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.23 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 18 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

