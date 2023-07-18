Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.407 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .266.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 5.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20 of 60 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.226
|AVG
|.300
|.295
|OBP
|.361
|.323
|SLG
|.445
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/9
|K/BB
|13/11
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.23), 38th in WHIP (1.223), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.