The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.407 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .266.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 5.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20 of 60 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .226 AVG .300 .295 OBP .361 .323 SLG .445 8 XBH 8 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/9 K/BB 13/11 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings