Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 33 games this year (36.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.324
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.284
|.482
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|25
|44/12
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Hudson gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .243 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.
