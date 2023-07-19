On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 33 games this year (36.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .324 AVG .230 .364 OBP .284 .482 SLG .372 17 XBH 14 5 HR 6 28 RBI 25 44/12 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings