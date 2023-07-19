Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 49 of 74 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.6%).
- In 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.293
|AVG
|.227
|.331
|OBP
|.272
|.457
|SLG
|.411
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|38/7
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances in relief this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
