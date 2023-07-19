The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 49 of 74 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.6%).

In 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .293 AVG .227 .331 OBP .272 .457 SLG .411 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 38/7 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings