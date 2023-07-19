Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .191 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- In 22 of 46 games this year (47.8%), Stallings has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (23.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.229
|AVG
|.148
|.295
|OBP
|.264
|.300
|SLG
|.213
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief four times this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has a 1.80 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.