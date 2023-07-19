On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .191 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

In 22 of 46 games this year (47.8%), Stallings has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (23.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .229 AVG .148 .295 OBP .264 .300 SLG .213 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings