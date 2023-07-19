On Wednesday, Jean Segura (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .219 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has had a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.4%).

In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Segura has driven in a run in 15 games this season (19.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.3%).

He has scored a run in 23 of 76 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .246 AVG .194 .331 OBP .237 .270 SLG .278 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings