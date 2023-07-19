Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jean Segura (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .219 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has had a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.4%).
- In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Segura has driven in a run in 15 games this season (19.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.3%).
- He has scored a run in 23 of 76 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.246
|AVG
|.194
|.331
|OBP
|.237
|.270
|SLG
|.278
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
- In four games this season, he has a 1.80 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .243 against him.
