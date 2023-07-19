Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .274 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this season (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 18 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-run games (7.1%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .278 AVG .270 .298 OBP .330 .400 SLG .371 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/2 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings