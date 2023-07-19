Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .274 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this season (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-run games (7.1%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.270
|.298
|OBP
|.330
|.400
|SLG
|.371
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/2
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Hudson gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has four appearances in relief this season.
- In four games this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
