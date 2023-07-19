Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .274 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this season (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-run games (7.1%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.278 AVG .270
.298 OBP .330
.400 SLG .371
10 XBH 6
0 HR 1
4 RBI 6
21/2 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Hudson gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty has four appearances in relief this season.
  • In four games this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
