Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) against the Cardinals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .280.
  • In 45 of 72 games this year (62.5%) Berti has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14 games this year (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 39
.274 AVG .286
.310 OBP .333
.330 SLG .383
5 XBH 8
0 HR 2
10 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 31/10
3 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Hudson makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In four appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
