Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) against the Cardinals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .280.

In 45 of 72 games this year (62.5%) Berti has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .274 AVG .286 .310 OBP .333 .330 SLG .383 5 XBH 8 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 31/10 3 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings