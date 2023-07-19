Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) against the Cardinals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .280.
- In 45 of 72 games this year (62.5%) Berti has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.274
|AVG
|.286
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.330
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/10
|3
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hudson makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.