Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (84) this season while batting .248 with 43 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Soler has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in 31 games this year (33.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.236
|AVG
|.258
|.309
|OBP
|.374
|.472
|SLG
|.556
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|30
|42/17
|K/BB
|49/29
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
- In his four games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .243 against him. He has a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.