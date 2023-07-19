Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler leads Miami in total hits (84) this season while batting .248 with 43 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 98th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • Soler has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Soler has driven in a run in 31 games this year (33.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 48
.236 AVG .258
.309 OBP .374
.472 SLG .556
20 XBH 23
9 HR 15
23 RBI 30
42/17 K/BB 49/29
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
  • The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
  • In his four games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .243 against him. He has a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
