Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (84) this season while batting .248 with 43 extra-base hits.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Soler has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in 31 games this year (33.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .236 AVG .258 .309 OBP .374 .472 SLG .556 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 23 RBI 30 42/17 K/BB 49/29 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings