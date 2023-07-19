Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.886) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 74 of 91 games this season (81.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (39.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .411 AVG .341 .450 OBP .400 .486 SLG .438 11 XBH 12 1 HR 2 24 RBI 21 6/13 K/BB 16/15 1 SB 0

