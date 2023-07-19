Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.886) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in 74 of 91 games this season (81.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (39.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.411
|AVG
|.341
|.450
|OBP
|.400
|.486
|SLG
|.438
|11
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|21
|6/13
|K/BB
|16/15
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .243 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.
