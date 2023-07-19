Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) and Miami Marlins (53-44) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on July 19.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.71 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 16 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (403 total), Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

