Marlins vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) and Miami Marlins (53-44) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on July 19.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.71 ERA).
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Miami has come away with a win 16 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (403 total), Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Orioles
|L 5-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dean Kremer
|July 15
|@ Orioles
|L 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Gibson
|July 16
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Steven Okert vs Kyle Bradish
|July 17
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Miles Mikolas
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dakota Hudson
|July 21
|Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Connor Seabold
|July 22
|Rockies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Chase Anderson
|July 23
|Rockies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs TBA
|July 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Eflin
