The Miami Marlins and Jesus Sanchez hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Marlins have -105 odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami is 16-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 96 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-26 24-19 28-25 41-33 11-11

