The Miami Marlins and Jesus Sanchez take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 90 home runs.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 403 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Marlins rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (3-8) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Alcantara has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett Connor Seabold 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home Edward Cabrera - 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Eflin

