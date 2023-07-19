The St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-44) will square off on Wednesday, July 19 at Busch Stadium, with Dakota Hudson pitching for the Cardinals and Sandy Alcantara taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (-105). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-8, 4.71 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 22, or 45.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 22-26 (45.8%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 16-27 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+190) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

