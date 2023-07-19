Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins meet at Busch Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 132 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .376/.425/.462 slash line on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .248/.344/.516 so far this season.

Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .286/.336/.529 on the year.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .285/.371/.475 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

