Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cardinals on July 19, 2023
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins meet at Busch Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 132 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .376/.425/.462 slash line on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .248/.344/.516 so far this season.
- Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .286/.336/.529 on the year.
- Arenado has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .285/.371/.475 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
