The St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) ride a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Miami Marlins (53-44) at 2:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Dakota Hudson (1-0) for the Cardinals and Sandy Alcantara (3-8) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-8, 4.71 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.71 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Alcantara is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Alcantara will try to build upon a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will send Hudson to the mound for his first start this season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen four times this campaign.

He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a 2.33 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

Dakota Hudson vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .265 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .401 (19th in the league) with 90 home runs.

