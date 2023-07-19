Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .208 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.228
|AVG
|.190
|.283
|OBP
|.232
|.272
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four games this season, he has put up a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
