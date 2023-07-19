Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .208 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .228 AVG .190 .283 OBP .232 .272 SLG .295 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 11 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings