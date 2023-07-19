Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .208 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 33
.228 AVG .190
.283 OBP .232
.272 SLG .295
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
11 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Hudson makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In four games this season, he has put up a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .243 against him.
