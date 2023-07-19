Yuli Gurriel and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (87 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).

In 4.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 of 61 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .226 AVG .304 .295 OBP .362 .323 SLG .443 8 XBH 8 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/9 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings