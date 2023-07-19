Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (87 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- In 4.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 of 61 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.304
|.295
|OBP
|.362
|.323
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/9
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Hudson will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
- In his four appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .243 against him. He has a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.