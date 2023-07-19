Yuli Gurriel and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (87 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.
  • Gurriel has recorded a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).
  • In 4.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 20 of 61 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 33
.226 AVG .304
.295 OBP .362
.323 SLG .443
8 XBH 8
0 HR 3
7 RBI 11
12/9 K/BB 14/11
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Hudson will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
  • In his four appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .243 against him. He has a 1.80 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
