Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 68th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 60 of 92 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (13.0%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (34 of 92), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (34.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.324
|AVG
|.235
|.364
|OBP
|.288
|.482
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|44/12
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Lambert will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
