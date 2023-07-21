On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 68th in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 60 of 92 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (13.0%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (34 of 92), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (34.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .324 AVG .235 .364 OBP .288 .482 SLG .396 17 XBH 16 5 HR 7 28 RBI 26 44/12 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings