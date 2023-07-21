Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 49 of 75 games this year (65.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.293
|AVG
|.225
|.331
|OBP
|.270
|.457
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|38/7
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.