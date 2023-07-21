Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 49 of 75 games this year (65.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .293 AVG .225 .331 OBP .270 .457 SLG .408 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 38/7 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings