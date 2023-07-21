The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .219 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Segura has had an RBI in 15 games this season (19.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (30.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .246 AVG .194 .331 OBP .237 .270 SLG .278 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

