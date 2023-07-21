Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .219 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has had an RBI in 15 games this season (19.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (30.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.246
|AVG
|.194
|.331
|OBP
|.237
|.270
|SLG
|.278
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.61).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
