The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .271 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this season (63.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .278 AVG .264 .298 OBP .323 .400 SLG .363 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/2 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings