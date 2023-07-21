Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .271 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this season (63.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.298
|OBP
|.323
|.400
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/2
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
