Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 85 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .247 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 94th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.1%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (22.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 42 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .236 AVG .257 .309 OBP .370 .472 SLG .546 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 23 RBI 30 42/17 K/BB 51/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings