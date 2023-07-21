On Friday, Luis Arraez (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .425 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 81.5% of his games this season (75 of 92), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (40.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 92), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.9% of his games this season (33 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .411 AVG .343 .450 OBP .400 .486 SLG .442 11 XBH 13 1 HR 2 24 RBI 22 6/13 K/BB 16/15 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings