Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Luis Arraez (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .425 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 81.5% of his games this season (75 of 92), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (40.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 92), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (33 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.411
|AVG
|.343
|.450
|OBP
|.400
|.486
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|22
|6/13
|K/BB
|16/15
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Lambert makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
